Crime Report for April 29
James Allen Armel Jr., 31, of Winchester, Virginia, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license for DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device. Timothy Nicholas Bourgeois, 51, of Teague Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain control of a vehicle and DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|Brittany?
|Apr 18
|Missher
|1
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar '17
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar '17
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar '17
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC