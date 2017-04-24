Crime Report for April 22

Jason Matthew Bowen, 37, of Rubens Circle in Martinsburg, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor and felony charges of burglary, fleeing on foot, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and reckless driving. Carlisha Nicole Buck, 28, of Alcott Avenue in Inwood, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

