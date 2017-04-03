County Council mulls joining opioid lawsuit

The Berkeley County Council is considering joining a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which if successful, could provide the council funds for its own fight against opioid addiction in the county, officials said during the council meeting on Thursday. Attorney Stephen Skinner, principal of Charles Town-based Skinner Law Firm, appeared before the council to gauge its interest in joining a lawsuit his firm seeks to file against opioid wholesalers in the state.

