County Council mulls joining opioid l...

County Council mulls joining opioid lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Berkeley County Council is considering joining a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which if successful, could provide the council funds for its own fight against opioid addiction in the county, officials said during the council meeting on Thursday. Attorney Stephen Skinner, principal of Charles Town-based Skinner Law Firm, appeared before the council to gauge its interest in joining a lawsuit his firm seeks to file against opioid wholesalers in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Dennis 4,048
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr 1 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar 15 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar 9 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 07 at 10:26PM EDT

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC