Commission denies Charles Town annex application
The Jefferson County Commission unanimously denied an application for annexations from the county by the City of Charles Town during the board's Thursday meeting. Now, the matter will have to be resolved in a courtroom, according to Matt Ward, a longtime Charles Town resident and consultant for the city as the CEO of Sustainable Strategies DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Teach
|4,052
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr 1
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar '17
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC