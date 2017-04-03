Celebration Time
Above, Mayor Peggy Smith of Charles Town, center in white coat, cuts the ribbon at a grand reopening ceremony for the recently renovated Charles Washington Hall. Also pictured are Mary Joe Brown; Chris Strovel; Stephen Smoot; Kent Leonhardt, West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner; Randall Reid-Smith, West Virginia Division of Culture and History; Joe Bourgeois, Washington Street Artists Cooperative President; Fiona Harrison Jefferson G.A.P. President; and other dignitaries and representatives Friday morning in downtown Charles Town.
