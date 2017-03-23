Trial of suspects in Mumaw case set for June
The three suspects indicted in connection with the shooting of Ryan Mumaw in July have had their preliminary hearing and trial postponed. The preliminary hearing, set for March 10, was shortened to a continuation, with another pre-trial date set for May 22 at 2 p.m. and the hearing set for June 12. On July 19, 21-year-old Ryan Mumaw, a resident of Jefferson County, died after being shot in a marijuana deal that went wrong in the Tuscawilla Hills subdivision in Charles Town.
