Talks continue for potential consolid...

Talks continue for potential consolidation of sewer utility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Journal photo by Mary Stortstrom From left, Suzanne Lawton, general manager of the Jefferson County Public Service District; Peter Appignani, chairman of the Jefferson County Public Service District board; and Bill Strider, treasurer for the Jefferson County Public Service District, are shown at a joint meeting with the Jefferson County Commission. The commission and the representatives from the public service district continued discussions of possible sewer utility consolidation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar 15 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar 9 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC