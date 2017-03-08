Suspect escapes after robbery Friday

Suspect escapes after robbery Friday

There are 1 comment on the Martinsburg Journal story from Friday Mar 3, titled Suspect escapes after robbery Friday.

A suspect entered the Bank of Charles Town in Harper Ferry on Friday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty. Dougherty said the suspect entered the bank and placed a package on the counter.

Fitus T Bluster

Apopka, FL

#1 Wednesday Mar 8
He looks like a Baltimore ghetto engineer.
