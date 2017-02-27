Sizzlin' Good: Pancake fundraiser a social gathering for community
Journal photos by Ron Agnir Connor Craze, 3 1/2, and Tiffany Craze, Charles Town residents, munch on some pancakes and sausages at the Citizen's Fire Company Pancake Day on Tuesday afternoon in Charles Town. It's the 57th year for the event they estimate feeing over 2,000 people.
