Shelter manager: - SHomeless population not violent

After a Jefferson County resident raised concerns about the local homeless population to the county commission, the Jefferson County Sheriff and the manager of the county's homeless shelter said the local homeless population is not violent. Sheriff Pete Dougherty said the resident, who lives in the apartment complex on Patrick Henry Way in Charles Town, near a shopping center, voiced her concerns about public safety after the body of a homeless woman was found behind the Wal-Mart store in that shopping center in January.

