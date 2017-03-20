Sewer asset acquisition meeting postponed
Following a debate about setting a date and time for a meeting regarding proposed acquisition or consolidation of sewer infrastructure in Jefferson County, government entities have agreed to postpone the meeting, originally scheduled for Monday evening. Originally, the Ranson City Council wanted to hold a meeting with representatives from the municipal government of Charles Town and county commission representation on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Fuckkme
|3,997
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar 9
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC