Sewer asset acquisition meeting postp...

Sewer asset acquisition meeting postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Following a debate about setting a date and time for a meeting regarding proposed acquisition or consolidation of sewer infrastructure in Jefferson County, government entities have agreed to postpone the meeting, originally scheduled for Monday evening. Originally, the Ranson City Council wanted to hold a meeting with representatives from the municipal government of Charles Town and county commission representation on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Fuckkme 3,997
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar 15 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar 9 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC