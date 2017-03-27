PSD sewer project, rates approved

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia granted approval for a $6.9 million sewer system upgrade proposed by the Jefferson County Public Service District. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is a state entity that has the authority to approve utility projects and related funding.

