Police & Court for March 3

Police & Court for March 3

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A local man was convicted Thursday for illegally possessing of a firearm by The United States Attorney's Office of the Northern District of West Virginia. Brandon Scott Castle, 24, of Falling Waters, was previously convicted of second degree assault in Washington County Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr souled out 4,002
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC