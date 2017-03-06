Police & Court for March 3
A local man was convicted Thursday for illegally possessing of a firearm by The United States Attorney's Office of the Northern District of West Virginia. Brandon Scott Castle, 24, of Falling Waters, was previously convicted of second degree assault in Washington County Maryland.
