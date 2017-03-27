Miss WV visits New Haven -

Miss WV visits New Haven

Miss West Virginia 2016 Morgan Breeden of Charles Town visited schools in Mason County last week to spread her pageant platform of "Bullies Beware: I Have a Lion in my Heart." She is pictured speaking to students at New Haven Elementary on Friday.

