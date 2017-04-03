Library a lifesaver? Onoszko says no
Jefferson County Commission President Peter Onoszko doesn't appear to be a big fan of libraries, or at least library funding. During Thursday's budget discussion on where to save money in order to boost Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency staffing, Onoszko pointed to the $330,000 the county budgeted to be split equally among the three public libraries - in Shepherdstown, Summit Point and Bolivar - and the Charles Town Library, a private nonprofit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Need a ride
|4,042
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr 1
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar 9
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC