Library a lifesaver? Onoszko says no

Wednesday Mar 29

Jefferson County Commission President Peter Onoszko doesn't appear to be a big fan of libraries, or at least library funding. During Thursday's budget discussion on where to save money in order to boost Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency staffing, Onoszko pointed to the $330,000 the county budgeted to be split equally among the three public libraries - in Shepherdstown, Summit Point and Bolivar - and the Charles Town Library, a private nonprofit.

