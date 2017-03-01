Langlet recalled as quiet, ...
Dr. Jules F. Langlet , who died last week at 93 after working as a surgeon and physician in Charles Town for nearly 50 years, is shown with Jefferson Medical Center's Dr. Konrad Nau at a 2011 event celebrating an expansion planned for the hospital.
