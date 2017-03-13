Journal Junction for March 7
Obama: Class. Trump: Crass. President Donald Trump's recent Twitter tirade regarding the wiretap accusation is totally un-presidential and childish, and represents yet another attempt to deflect from the real problems facing his administration.
