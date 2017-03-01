Jefferson Academy students serve breakfast to homeless
Where can you get the very best breakfast in Charles Town? Well, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Bob Shefner, the Jefferson Academy third graders served the very best breakfast last week to the homeless residents of the cold weather shelter. "Then, out of the proceeds, they are able to finance the meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Eeking
|4,000
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC