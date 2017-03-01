Jefferson Academy students serve brea...

Jefferson Academy students serve breakfast to homeless

Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Where can you get the very best breakfast in Charles Town? Well, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Bob Shefner, the Jefferson Academy third graders served the very best breakfast last week to the homeless residents of the cold weather shelter. "Then, out of the proceeds, they are able to finance the meal.

