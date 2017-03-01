Heroes' recognized for preserving history
Two local historians - Doug Perks and Walter Washington - are being recognized by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History for their work through the years in preserving, interpreting and researching the history of Jefferson County. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History launched its West Virginia History Day at the Legislature through the West Virginia Archives and History Commission in 1997.
