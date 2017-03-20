Guild Holds Meeting

Submitted photo The Charles Town Old Opera House Guild held its monthly meeting on March 9 at Paddy's Irish Pub in Charles Town. The guild members finalized plans for the Theatre Guild's annual fundraiser "Night at the Races."

