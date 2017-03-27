Gibson-Todd House first in series on - House & Garden Tour'
A total of six exceptional homes-ranging from historically significant to modern-will be on display throughout Berkeley and Jefferson counties on April 29 and 30 for the 62nd Shenandoah-Potomac Garden Council House & Garden Tour. The popular event allows visitors to drive from one tour spot to the next in order of their preference.
