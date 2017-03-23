Farm-to-Fork: Locally-sourced dining an option for some restaurants
Freshly-prepared dishes made with locally grown ingredients, like this one, are available at the Redbook Restaurant at Hillbrook Inn and Spa in Summit Point. Some local restaurants choose to use farm-to-fork dining, while others do not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Thu
|Jim
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|cabin creek Cu m
|4,010
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar 9
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC