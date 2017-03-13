Continuance granted in murder, arson case
Molly Jo Delgado, who stands accused of two counts of murder and one count of arson, appeared for her preliminary hearing in magistrate court Thursday in Martinsburg. Her attorney, Andrew Arnold of Arnold & Bailey of Charles Town, asked the court for a continuance which was granted for April 24. " just appointed to the case.
