Bank Makes Donation

Bank Makes Donation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

On Feb. 28, Bank of Charles Town presented a check to United Way of the Eastern Panhandle to support the United Way Community Campaign. The annual fundraising campaign provides funding to over thirty non-profit agencies in Berkley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar 15 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar 9 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mar 2 Eeking 3,996
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC