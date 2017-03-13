Bank Makes Donation
On Feb. 28, Bank of Charles Town presented a check to United Way of the Eastern Panhandle to support the United Way Community Campaign. The annual fundraising campaign provides funding to over thirty non-profit agencies in Berkley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
