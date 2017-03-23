Around The Region for March 20
Representatives from seven local college and universities will be in attendance to answer questions about their programs of study in the field of Education. Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Education will present, at 4:30 p.m. This event is geared toward certified teachers who wish to enter a graduate field of study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|FIT59
|4,011
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar 9
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC