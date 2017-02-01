Warming Hands and Hearts campaign kicks off sixth year
That's why the Warming Hands and Hearts Campaign starts this week in an effort to help residents in need stay warm. "Warming Hands and Hearts provides vital assistance to members of our community that are having trouble paying heating bills during the winter months," The campaign is sponsored by United Way, ROCS Convenience Stores, Roach Energy and the Department of Health and Human Resources.
