Unity in Diversity Group hoping to bridge differences in the Panhandle

Many in the national community and the local community wonder how people of diverse backgrounds and opinions can come together? A local group is hoping to find answers for that question. The Unity in Diversity Group is hosting a panel presentation and community dialogue event Thursday night in Charles Town to cultivate conversations about diversity and how the local community can bridge the divide between people of diverse backgrounds.

