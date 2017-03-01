Unity in Diversity Group hoping to bridge differences in the Panhandle
Many in the national community and the local community wonder how people of diverse backgrounds and opinions can come together? A local group is hoping to find answers for that question. The Unity in Diversity Group is hosting a panel presentation and community dialogue event Thursday night in Charles Town to cultivate conversations about diversity and how the local community can bridge the divide between people of diverse backgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|George Washington
|3,998
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
