(Submitted photo) Pictured is Edward O. Morgan, Co. K 372nd Infanty, American Expeditionary Force.
With the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I approaching, several groups in the Eastern Panhandle have taken on the task of identifying and honoring the black soldiers from Jefferson County who fought for their country - defending freedoms they didn't yet have. Linda Downing-Bollard, president of the Marshall-Holley-Mason American Legion Auxiliary 102 in Martinsburg - along with the Jefferson County Black History Preservation Society - has done extensive research into what few records exist of the approximately 200 black men from Jefferson County who fought in the war - and it all began with one old photograph.
