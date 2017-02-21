Ranson adopts body cameras

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

After much discussion - including opposition from one councilman - the city council of Ranson voted to adopt a body worn camera system for the city's police officers and policy for its use. Chief William Roper said the camera systems has been approved by the United States Department of Justice, adding the cameras became available to the city - and the City of Charles Town - through a U.S. Department of Justice grant for the purchase and implementation of the cameras.

