Police and Court Report for February 2
A Ranson man faces felony charges after police say they found marijuana and weapons in his Charles Town motel room. Shaquan O'Sullivan Kelly, 20, of North Mildred Street in Charles Town, was charged with carrying concealed deadly weapons, possession of marijuana, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and possession with intend to deliver.
