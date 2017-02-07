Photo Flash: First Look at Adult Drama Other Desert Cities at the Old Opera House
Other Desert Cities runs now through February 12, 2017 at the Old Opera House in Charles Town. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt.
