No Boundaries: Adult Classes in Charles Town Help Immigrants

People of varying backgrounds, languages, cultures and ages gathered at the Adult Education Center in Charles Town on Feb. 14. The center holds a variety of immigrant services, but the majority gathered for the citizenship class, which teaches immigrants the skills they will need to pass the test. According to Beth Rehberger, full-time employee at the center, the program is funded by federal and state grants and is based on participation and student achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.