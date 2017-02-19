No Boundaries: Adult Classes in Charl...

No Boundaries: Adult Classes in Charles Town Help Immigrants

People of varying backgrounds, languages, cultures and ages gathered at the Adult Education Center in Charles Town on Feb. 14. The center holds a variety of immigrant services, but the majority gathered for the citizenship class, which teaches immigrants the skills they will need to pass the test. According to Beth Rehberger, full-time employee at the center, the program is funded by federal and state grants and is based on participation and student achievement.

