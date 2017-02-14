Crime Report for February 2

Carmichael, Harvey Lowell, 35, of North High Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. Johnson, Carolyn Elizabeth, 55, of Fritts Drive in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI, first offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.