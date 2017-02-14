Crime Report for February 2
Carmichael, Harvey Lowell, 35, of North High Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. Johnson, Carolyn Elizabeth, 55, of Fritts Drive in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI, first offense.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|barbwires57
|3,985
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan 24
|Stevensen
|1
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
