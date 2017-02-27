Crime Report for February 14
Marcinna Necol Ahatsi, 41, of Thumper Drive in Ranson, was arraigned Sunday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and obstructing an officer. Ashley Nicole Brown, 24, of Back Creek Valley Road in Hedgesville, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of heroin possession.
