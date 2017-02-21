Charles Town City Council agrees to police body cameras
The Charles Town City Council agreed at its Monday night meeting to give the police department $3,300 to help fund the purchase and setup costs of body cameras for fifteen officers. The funds are only part of the total cost needed to purchase the cameras.
