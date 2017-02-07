Bringing the past to light
This morning, George Rutherford will invite James Taylor and James Tolbert into his Ranson home where they will sit in comfortable chairs, drink coffee and talk. It's been their Wednesday ritual since 2000, and each session helps shed light on the history of African-Americans in Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan 24
|Stevensen
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC