Bringing the past to light

Wednesday Feb 1

This morning, George Rutherford will invite James Taylor and James Tolbert into his Ranson home where they will sit in comfortable chairs, drink coffee and talk. It's been their Wednesday ritual since 2000, and each session helps shed light on the history of African-Americans in Jefferson County.

