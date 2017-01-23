Three indicted in murder of Ryan Mumaw

Rakeem Deqwan Newman, Malakye Emerson Boyd and Tayjuhn Isaim Coble were each formally accused of crimes which resulted in the death of Ryan Mumaw, 21, in the Tuscawilla Hills subdivision on July 19. Mumaw succumbed to his wounds after being shot once in the chest allegedly by Newman in the subdivision during a marijuana deal gone wrong. Newman, Boyd and Coble were allegedly driven to the meeting spot by a juvenile driver.

