Three indicted in murder of Ryan Mumaw
Rakeem Deqwan Newman, Malakye Emerson Boyd and Tayjuhn Isaim Coble were each formally accused of crimes which resulted in the death of Ryan Mumaw, 21, in the Tuscawilla Hills subdivision on July 19. Mumaw succumbed to his wounds after being shot once in the chest allegedly by Newman in the subdivision during a marijuana deal gone wrong. Newman, Boyd and Coble were allegedly driven to the meeting spot by a juvenile driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|4 hr
|Stevensen
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|Well
|3,986
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC