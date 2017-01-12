Police seeking information on found body

Police seeking information on found body

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the county's emergency communication center received a call Jan. 5 from a caller saying they saw the body of a woman lying in a wooded area behind the Wal-Mart on Patrick Henry Way in Charles Town. The deceased, identified as Angela Cantrall, 49, had been living in a tent in the woods behind the Wal-Mart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed R Scott Mick 3,983
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
united mine workers local 717 supports clinton Aug '16 say no to clinton 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC