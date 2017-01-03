Police and Court Report for January 5
Police say they responded to a reported break-in near the Salvation Army after a witnesses reported two men breaking into a storage unit. Christopher Aaron Smith, 26, of West King Street, and Vernon Neil Parker Jr., 21, of North High Street, were found on Raleigh Street and allegedly matched the description given, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sun
|R Scott Mick
|3,969
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
|united mine workers local 717 supports clinton
|Aug '16
|say no to clinton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC