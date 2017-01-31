Larrick gets started at Lottery
New West Virginia Lottery Director Alan Larrick said Tuesday his agency is considering offering gaming enhancements for state lawmakers to look at in the upcoming regular session as a way to increase revenue. "That is very possible that there will be things presented to the legislature," Larrick said following his first Lottery Commission meeting in Charleston.
