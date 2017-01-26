Jefferson County Museum seeks public input
Pictured, from left, are Laura Strom, Jefferson County Clerk of the Court; Christie Pace, director of Business Development West Virginia Home Health; Christine Hewitt, case worker and community relations manager for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin; and Dr. Waheed Baksh, medical director West Virginia Home Health. Frauke Higgins, instructor of Shepherd University's early childhood music class, led play and music related activities on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan 24
|Stevensen
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC