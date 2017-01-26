Jefferson County Museum seeks public ...

Jefferson County Museum seeks public input

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Pictured, from left, are Laura Strom, Jefferson County Clerk of the Court; Christie Pace, director of Business Development West Virginia Home Health; Christine Hewitt, case worker and community relations manager for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin; and Dr. Waheed Baksh, medical director West Virginia Home Health. Frauke Higgins, instructor of Shepherd University's early childhood music class, led play and music related activities on Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan 24 Stevensen 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,985
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC