Jefferson County commission does not support sewer project

After hearing presentations and comments from representatives of three of Jefferson County's sewer service providers regarding a proposed $7.1 million project, county commissioners voted against supporting the proposal. The project, a wastewater collection and transmission system, was proposed by the Jefferson County Public Service District, an entity that shares customers with the municipal utility boards of Charles Town and Ranson in addition to providing sewer service to unincorporated areas of Jefferson County.

