Groundbreaking held for Spring Mills medical facility

Journal photo by Ron Agnir Taking part in the groundbreaking for the Spring Mills Medicala SOffice are Matthew Grove and Lisa Dall'Olio, Grove &a SDall'Olio Architects; Dr. Jeffreya SStead, UHPa SBoard of Directors; Dr. George Harris, Medical Director, UHPa SPrimary Care Clinics; Steve Mixell, Brechbill &a SHelman Construction; Aaron Henry, vice president of operations/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare Physicians; Konrad C. Nau, president/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare Physicians; Anthony P. Zelenka, president/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare; David DeJarnett, WVU Medicine University Healthcare board of directors; Dan Dulyea, Berkeley County Council; Tina Combs, Martinsburg Chamber of Commerce; Tim Pownell, United Bank; Josh Householder, Bank of Charles Town; Delegate John Overington; and Kathleen Stotler, representative of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.