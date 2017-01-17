Groundbreaking held for Spring Mills medical facility
Journal photo by Ron Agnir Taking part in the groundbreaking for the Spring Mills Medicala SOffice are Matthew Grove and Lisa Dall'Olio, Grove &a SDall'Olio Architects; Dr. Jeffreya SStead, UHPa SBoard of Directors; Dr. George Harris, Medical Director, UHPa SPrimary Care Clinics; Steve Mixell, Brechbill &a SHelman Construction; Aaron Henry, vice president of operations/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare Physicians; Konrad C. Nau, president/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare Physicians; Anthony P. Zelenka, president/CEO, WVU Medicine University Healthcare; David DeJarnett, WVU Medicine University Healthcare board of directors; Dan Dulyea, Berkeley County Council; Tina Combs, Martinsburg Chamber of Commerce; Tim Pownell, United Bank; Josh Householder, Bank of Charles Town; Delegate John Overington; and Kathleen Stotler, representative of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
|united mine workers local 717 supports clinton
|Aug '16
|say no to clinton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC