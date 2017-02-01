Grand jury indicts 3 in Mumaw slaying

Three men have been indicted for the July shooting death of 21-year-old Ryan Mumaw of Charles Town and will be arraigned in circuit court this week. Hassan Rasheed, who was finishing his work as an assistant prosecutor before leaving Jefferson County for a similar position in Berkeley County, presented grand jurors the cases against Rakeem Newman, 21, Tayjuhn Isaim Coble, 19, and Malakye Boyd, 18. All three will be held over on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy, according to court records.

