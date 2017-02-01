Grand jury indicts 3 in Mumaw slaying
Three men have been indicted for the July shooting death of 21-year-old Ryan Mumaw of Charles Town and will be arraigned in circuit court this week. Hassan Rasheed, who was finishing his work as an assistant prosecutor before leaving Jefferson County for a similar position in Berkeley County, presented grand jurors the cases against Rakeem Newman, 21, Tayjuhn Isaim Coble, 19, and Malakye Boyd, 18. All three will be held over on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan 24
|Stevensen
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC