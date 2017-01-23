Funding for road projects delayed
Funding for eight state transportation projects in Berkeley and Jefferson counties is being pushed back a year or more by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, said officials at the Hagerstown/Eastern Pandhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting on Wednesday. The funding time shifts will affect five projects in Berkeley County and three in Jefferson County, according to Matthew T. Mullenax, executive director of HEPMPO.
