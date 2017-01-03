Final draft of Jefferson redistricting plan sought
Resident Paul Servis voices his disapproval on the way the Jefferson County BOE is handling the redistricting a the regular board meeting Monday night in Charles Town. Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, discusses some of the alternative proposals to the redistricting plan a committee has generated, during Monday night's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting in Charles Town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|58 min
|Well
|3,972
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
|united mine workers local 717 supports clinton
|Aug '16
|say no to clinton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC