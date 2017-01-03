Final draft of Jefferson redistrictin...

Final draft of Jefferson redistricting plan sought

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Resident Paul Servis voices his disapproval on the way the Jefferson County BOE is handling the redistricting a the regular board meeting Monday night in Charles Town. Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, discusses some of the alternative proposals to the redistricting plan a committee has generated, during Monday night's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting in Charles Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 58 min Well 3,972
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
united mine workers local 717 supports clinton Aug '16 say no to clinton 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC