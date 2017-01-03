Crime Report for January 4
Maurilio Andrey Chaparro, 24, of South Maple Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned Sunday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of domestic battery, third offense. Russell Walter Collins, 23, of Charles Town Road in Charles Town, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, two counts, and protective order violation, two counts.
