Crime Report for January 20
Corey Robert Ford, 27, of Hostler Road in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of distribution of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Curtis Wayne Lane, 52, of South Raleigh Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of forgery.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|10 hr
|Stevensen
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Well
|3,986
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
