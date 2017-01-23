Crime Report for January 20

Corey Robert Ford, 27, of Hostler Road in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of distribution of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Curtis Wayne Lane, 52, of South Raleigh Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of forgery.

