Charles Town Now awards volunteers
The winners were announced and awarded during a Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce mixer at the historic Tate House in downtown Charles Town. Charles Town Now President Scott Rogers said he was excited to honor the hardwork volunteers have done for the downtown community and businesses.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Huntington WV
|3,982
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
|united mine workers local 717 supports clinton
|Aug '16
|say no to clinton
|1
