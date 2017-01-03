Charles Town council prepares for new...

Charles Town council prepares for new year

Charles Town City Council held a Tuesday night meeting to talk about upcoming plans and agendas in the 2017 year. One of the first things the council called attention to was the ongoing testing of the monitoring actions taken under the Safe Water Act.

